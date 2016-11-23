Boy killed in bus crash a jokester; girl liked dress-up

“That’s what made him so pretty, and he was as sweet as he could be,” said his great-grandmother, Winifred Bray. “I’m still numb. I still can’t believe he’s gone.”

The boy was one of five children killed Monday when their speeding school bus careened off a narrow, winding road and smashed into a tree on their way home from elementary school. Thirty-five children were on board. Twelve remained in the hospital Tuesday evening, six of them in critical condition.

The injured children were so young and frightened that many couldn’t spell their names. Some couldn’t remember their birthdays or their parents’ names — just “Momma” when asked.

As survivors of a Chattanooga school bus crash began to arrive in the pediatric emergency room, Dr. Darvey Koller could see the devastation in their eyes.

“Many of them were scared or too dazed to talk to us,” Koller said.

The bus driver, 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicular homicide. Police said Walker was driving well over the posted 30 mph limit when he lost control of the bus, which was not equipped with seat belts.

He was jailed, with bail set at $107,500, on charges that also included reckless driving and reckless endangerment. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer. A court appearance is scheduled Nov. 29.

Media outlets have reported parents complained before the crash about the bus speeding through the neighborhood. The Hamilton County School Board has repeatedly refused to confirm whether it received complaints involving Walker, an outside contractor employed by Durham School Services.

Three of the children killed were in fourth grade, one in first grade and another in kindergarten, said Kirk Kelly, interim superintendent of Hamilton County schools. Their families were notified, but the names were not released. All the children attended Woodmore Elementary School.

Reeling from the tragedy, Chattanoogans lined up to donate blood and created a memorial of flowers and stuffed toys at the crash scene.

LaFrederick Thirkill remembered his 9-year-old cousin, Cordayja Jones, as a girly-girl who liked dressing up and giving hugs.

Thirkill is the principal at Orchard Knob Elementary, where Cordayja attended before changing schools to Woodmore Elementary.

She was a polite little girl, he said. Even though he was her cousin, she called him “Mr. Thirkill” when she saw him in the hallways.

“I remember her as just a kid who always smiles,” he said. “I never saw her sad, never saw her mad. The kid that always smiled and she’s leaning in to give me a hug. Very soft-spoken, but her actions were very kind and very gentle.”

At an evening prayer vigil Tuesday, a local church overflowed and a gospel choir boomed out songs. Preachers spoke of grief, strength and faith. At one point an usher walked a weeping woman through the crowd filling the lobby.

“This woman needs a seat,” he said. “She lost her daughter.”

As relatives and friends grappled with the loss, the National Transportation Safety Board was beginning its investigation. NTSB chairman Christopher Hart said the agency will look at the driver’s actions, the condition of the bus and whether seat belts — something the NTSB has been pushing for — would have made a difference.

Walker had been in an accident in September. According to the police report, he was driving the bus into a blind curve when he crossed over into the oncoming lane and hit and SUV. No one was injured, and the damage to both vehicles was minor.

Previously, Walker’s license had been suspended for a month in 2014 for failure to show proof of insurance, according to state commercial driver records. He appeared to have no criminal record in Tennessee, authorities said.

Hamilton County School District spokeswoman Amy Katcher referred all questions about his performance and that of other Durham drivers to the company.

Durham CEO David A. Duke issued a statement on Twitter saying the company was “devastated” and working with police and school officials to investigate. Company officials did not return calls and emails seeking comment.

Based in Warrenville, Illinois, Durham operates about 13,700 vehicles across the U.S. and has nearly as many drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The company has had 346 crashes over two years, including three resulting in deaths and 142 with injuries, federal figures show. During that period, it had 53 incidents involving unsafe driving violations.