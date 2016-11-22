TBI adds man wanted in Elizabethton 3-year-old's death to Most Wanted list

The TBI described Demetrius Deshawn Covington as a known member of the Blood street gang in a press release. The 28-year-old is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the child abuse death of his 3-year-old stepson.

The boy had been in critical condition after being hospitalized Friday but was listed as deceased in Tuesday’s TBI release.

Investigators said Covington, also known as Demetrius Somerville, phoned the child’s mother at her place of employment. He reportedly told her the child was injured and requested she come home. The mother told police she came home to find her boy was having trouble breathing, and decided to take him to an emergency room.

She said that while she was en route to the hospital, the child’s condition worsened. She called 911 for help, stopped the car and began administering CPR to the child. Police officers quickly responded to the 911 call and took over administering CPR until the child could be taken to the hospital. The child was found by medical staff to have numerous injuries.

Investigators said Covington left the residence after the mother and child left the residence, and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

On Monday, Elizabethton police issued a call for public assistance in finding Covington, saying he was last seen Sunday in Bristol.

Covington, 28, is an African-American man who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

He was last seen driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Tennessee tag Z31-82E. He should be considered armed and dangerous.