Updated: ETSU student reports attempted robbery on campus

The 20-year-old student, who was not identified, reported about 1:30 a.m. that four men and a wearing dark clothing with their faces covered demanded money from him in parking lot No. 5, which is across from the Governor's Hall and Centennial Hall dormitory complex.. The men fled, however, without taking anything from the student, and he was not injured.

According to the Public Safety incident report, the student told police he returned to campus from a nearby fast-food restaurant, parked his car and was walking toward his dormitory when the men approached him. The men demanded money and took his drink from him. One of the men reached into the student’s pocket, and as another man moved in closer, the man said he thought they had the wrong guy. They gave the student his drink back and ran toward the center of campus.

Campus police searched the area and reviewed surveillance video but found no one matching the descriptions.

The men were described as three black men of medium build and one white man with a heavier build, all wearing hooded sweatshirts with bandanas covering their faces. They stood between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 foot, 1 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call ETSU Public Safety at 423-439-4480.