Company in fatal Chattanooga school bus wreck had more than 140 injury crashes in 2 years

Dave Boucher, dboucher@tennessean.com • Today at 1:53 PM

The private company that owned the bus involved in Monday's fatal wreck in Chattanooga that killed five elementary school students has 142 crashes with injuries and three fatalities in the last 24 months, according to federal records.

Durham School Services, based in Warrenville, Ill., has more than 13,000 vehicles and 13,000 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. They're a large company, and they have an overall satisfactory safety rating from the administration, but they still have more problems when it comes to driver fitness than their peers, the records show.

The administration's records on Durham state "93% of motor carriers in the same safety event group have better on-road performance than this motor carrier."

A safety event group includes other similar bus and truck companies. In the last 24 months, Durham has been involved in 346 crashes, 201 of which were tow-away wrecks. That data was last updated in late October.

More on the data from our partners at The Tennessean.

