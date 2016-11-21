Police seeking man in child neglect investigation

Investigators say the child’s stepfather, Demetrius Covington, also known as Demetrius Somerville, phoned the child’s mother at her place of employment. He reportedly told her the child was injured and requested she come home. The mother told police she came home to find her boy was having trouble breathing, and decided to take him to an emergency room.

She said that while she was enroute to the hospital, the child’s condition worsened. She called 911 for help, stopped the car and began administering CPR to the child.

Police officers quickly responded to the 911 call and took over administering CPR until the child could be taken to the hospital. The child is currently in critical condition, and was found by medical staff to have numerous injuries.

Investigators said Covington left the residence after the mother and child left the residence, and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Covington with aggravated child neglect. Officers believe he was seen in Bristol on Sunday, but they are unsure of his current location. He was last seen driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Impala with a Tennessee license plate.

Covington is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and is 28 years old.

Anyone with information about Covington is asked to contact their local police authority.