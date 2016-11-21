Johnson City police seek public's help identifying woman

JCPD Sgt. Don Shepard said the victim noticed charges made using their bank debit card, and police were able to track the purchase to an area restaurant’s drive-through window. A surveillance camera captured images of the woman.

“This is not the victim making the purchase on their debit card,” Shepard said.

Anyone who can assist JCPD in identifying the woman in the photographs can contact Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.

You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid.