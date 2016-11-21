Motorcyclist allegedly flips off Kingsport cops, flees at 100 mph

Zachary D. Kersey, 21, was taken into custody on Sunday with a warrant. Kingsport Police Department records state the incident began the day before about 3:30 a.m.

Two officers were sitting in front of the West Side Inn when a motorcycle passed eastbound on West Stone Drive. The rider, who had a camera mounted on the helmet, allegedly looked directly at police and revved the engine, with it noted "it was obvious the driver was taunting us."

Police then followed the 2007 Yamaha sport bike on Stone Drive. Near Arbutus Avenue the rider, later identified as Kersey, is alleged to have looked back at police, displayed his middle finger in their direction, then accelerated away at more than 100 mph. Due to concerns for public safety, a pursuit was not initiated.

