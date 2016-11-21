Men charged with string of Sullivan County vehicle thefts

According to a press release, detectives determined that most of the thefts occurred either early in the morning or late at night, when victims had their vehicles running and unattended to get them warm. Austin Allen Livingston, 24, and James Malone, 22, were both arrested last week.

Livingston is charged with four counts of theft of property over $1,000, three counts of theft of property over $10,000 and six counts of conspiracy. Malone faces five counts of theft of property over $1,000, two counts of theft of property over $10,000 and six counts of conspiracy.

Police report that all the vehicles have been recovered from homes in Piney Flats and Hickory Tree. The total amount for all the vehicles was $68,450, while vehicle contents that were stolen remain unaccounted for.

