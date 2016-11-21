Grand jury returns indictment in fatal June crash

Anthony L. Hammonds Jr., 19, 114 Vandover Road, No. 21, was indicted on the vehicular homicide charge, as well as two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Hammonds’ friend and passenger, Michael “Mikey” Conley, 24, died in the crash on June 4 shortly before 4 p.m. on East Main Street near the Carter County line. Hammonds later told police he didn’t see Conley after the car crashed, and he ran from the scene because he though the car would explode.

According to Johnson City police, Hammonds told them he was headed east on East Main when he came up on a car, hit his brakes and his car began to slide. According to Hammonds’ statement, he was going 35 to 40 mph when he hit the brakes.

“We slid left, and I tried to turn it to the right to try and correct the slide, but there was an SUV there,” Hammonds’ statement said. “I tried to give it gas to get between the oncoming car and the car going my same direction, but I couldn’t. I remember hitting the oncoming car but nothing else.”

Police said Hammonds first sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, then hit another car head-on. That impact sent Hammonds’ Ford Mustang off the road and down an embankment. The Mustang rolled over and landed upside down.

Hammonds told Salling later that he woke up in the car, which was upside down, and looked around but didn’t see Conley.

“I crawled out and looked around the car outside but still didn’t see Mikey. I looked at the car and thought my gas tank was on fire, so I ran. I freaked out. I was scared. I ran up a bank and fell down the side of an embankment. I heard a guy yelling at me, but I didn’t know who it was. I turned around and saw him, but I didn’t know him,” Hammonds told police in his statement.

The statement went on to say Hammonds ran back to a friend’s trailer, which was in the same trailer park where he’d picked up Conley. Hammonds said he passed out, then finally woke up Sunday at his grandmother’s residence in Piney Flats.

“I wanted to spend one more night with my daughter, and we stayed with my dad in Bristol,” Hammonds told police. On the following day, June 6, Hammonds turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center.

Hammonds was originally held on $240,000 bond, but that was reduced to $75,000 at a preliminary hearing June 16. He remains in jail on that bond. He will be arraigned on the indictment in Washington County Criminal Court next week.