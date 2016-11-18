Tennessee sheriff's major charged with faking US citizenship

Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith announced charges Thursday against 47-year-old Terry McBurney of Murfreesboro.

A news release says McBurney was born in Ireland and wasn’t a U.S. citizen, but claimed it in his 2010 job application documents.

It says McBurney in January was promoted to major, a position requiring U.S. citizenship. It says while he was seeking citizenship, McBurney denied previously claiming U.S. citizenship.

He became a citizen in February.

He faces up to 40 years in prison for unlawful procurement of citizenship, false statement about naturalization under oath and wire fraud. He faces a $250,000 fine for each charge. He could lose his citizenship.