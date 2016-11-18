logo

statutory rape

SteppenStone employee charged with statutory rape of 17-year-old youth center resident

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 6:14 PM

A youth rehabilitation center employee has been indicted on a statutory rape charge in Washington County involving a a teenage resident of the facility, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said Friday.

Brandi Ann Peltier, 27, 855 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was indicted after a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations that inappropriate sexual conduct was occurring between Peltier and a 17-year-old boy.

The incident occurred while Peltier was employed at the SteppenStone Youth Treatment Center in Limestone. SteppenStone is a juvenile rehabilitation facility specializing in the treatment of adolescent and teenage males having emotional or behavioral problems.

Graybeal said the investigation revealed that Peltier had sex with the resident in August.

Peltier faces one count of statutory rape. She was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond with arraignment in Criminal Court set for Jan. 27.

