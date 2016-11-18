SteppenStone employee charged with statutory rape of 17-year-old youth center resident

Brandi Ann Peltier, 27, 855 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was indicted after a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations that inappropriate sexual conduct was occurring between Peltier and a 17-year-old boy.

The incident occurred while Peltier was employed at the SteppenStone Youth Treatment Center in Limestone. SteppenStone is a juvenile rehabilitation facility specializing in the treatment of adolescent and teenage males having emotional or behavioral problems.

Graybeal said the investigation revealed that Peltier had sex with the resident in August.

Peltier faces one count of statutory rape. She was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond with arraignment in Criminal Court set for Jan. 27.