Reward offered for information related to Johnson City murder

Johnson City police have not released the cause of Otis C. Church’s death, but they have treated it as homicide. He was found dead Oct. 31 at his 1305 St. Louis St. residence by a neighboring property owner.

Church’s estate has offered a $5,000.00 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166. . For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or to submit via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.

After the body was found, police said investigators were treating the death as a homicide due to the manner of death, but would not release details. They intend to await results from the autopsy and evidence being submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Lab for processing.

Johnson City Police Lt. Kevin Peters said Church’s body was found just after 4 p.m. that day by someone who owned, but did not live in, a neighboring house. Peters said the visitor stopped by Church’s residence to bring him some apples and entered the house. Church’s body was located in a screened-in room off the kitchen.

There were no signs of forced entry into the house, Peters said. A next-door neighbor said Church lived by himself.