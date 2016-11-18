logo

Bus crash

Dozens of students injured by I-65 school bus crash in Nashville

Natalie Neysa Alund and Jake Lowary , The Tennessean • Today at 2:22 PM

About two dozen students from Chester County were injured Friday morning in a crash after a school bus flipped on Interstate 65 in Nashville.

The crash took place about 10:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near exit 90 and Briley Parkway.

Nashville Fire Department spokesman Brian Haas said nine ambulances responded to the scene and 23 injured students were transported to Skyline Medical Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for various injuries.

Haas said one suffered a broken collarbone, two suffered serious arm injuries and that none of the injuries appear life threatening.

