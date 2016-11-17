Washington County man arrested on multiple charges related to sexual abuse of juveniles

Joseph Conley Fink, 47, 411 Boone Station Road, was taken into custody by Washington County sheriff’s officers on the warrant that alleges continued sexual abuse of a minor, rape, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery.

The sheriff’s office conducted a lengthy investigation into the alleged abuse between Fink and multiple juvenile victims, according to a sheriff’s office press release. The Deparatment of Children’s Services was also involved in the investigaiton.

Fink was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

