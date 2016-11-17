Police need help in solving Johnson City Best Buy burglary

On Nov. 11, employees opening the store at Best Buy, 3222 Peoples St., noticed that someone had entered the business overnight and stolen various Apple products.

After reviewing surveillance video from inside the store, police found that at least three people entered through the roof.

After checking with agencies throughout the eastern U.S., police said it appeared the burglary was connected to similar burglaries in several states. Investigators believe that the burglars were from outside the area and traveled to Johnson City with the sole intent of committing the crime.

They also believed that the burglars may have visited surrounding businesses on Nov.10 and Nov. 11 and stayed in a hotel somewhere in the area.

Police asked that anyone who may have seen the man in the photo or the UHaul rental van during those dates to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the JCPD Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.