Gray contractor again accused of taking cash but doing no work

Jeremy Christopher Morgan, 44, 141 Bayberry Court, was charged with theft of property over $1,000.

Police said a Johnson City resident reported Dec. 1 of last year that he had hired Morgan to install a gas line into his home. The victim paid for the materials in full, and they were never delivered to his home.

On Wednesday, police responded to a probation office in Johnson City, where Morgan was arrested. He was released that same day from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He was set to appear in Sessions Court on Thursday.

Morgan faced similar charges the previous November of last year, also related to gas logs. Police said at the time they met with a victim of theft in August, who told them Morgan was hired to install gas logs at her Johnson City home and he was paid more than $1,000 for the work last November. Morgan was already in the Sullivan County jail after his arrest in that jurisdiction on similar charges.