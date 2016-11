The body of Deon Brown was discovered about 6:22 a.m. Monday in the lot of Western Express at 7135 Centennial Place.

Metro police said Brown, who was dressed as a woman when authorities found his body, died as a result of stabbing and is the victim of homicide.

His death marked the 65th criminal homicide in Nashville so far in 2016. At this same time last year the city had 66 killings.

