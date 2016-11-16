Prowler call investigation leads to fugitive's arrest in Johnson City

Charles S. McNeal, 35, 2854 N. 24th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. as police checked on the call from Carriage Court.

After finding McNeal, police ran a records check and learned that he had a full extradition felony bench warrant for failure to appear in Monroe, Wisconsin. After extradition was confirmed, police took him into custody.

McNeal was charged locally with being a fugitive from justice. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center with a Sessions Court appearance set for today.