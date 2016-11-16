Jason Shaw named chief of Elizabethton Police Department

Although candidates from as far away as Florida and Illinois were among the finalists, the man chosen is a 17-year veteran of the Elizabethton Police Department.

“I want to be a chief of police the employees and the citizens of the city of Elizabethton can be proud of,” Shaw said after the announcement.

Shaw said he plans to continue with some of the initiatives he began while serving as interim chief. Those include an emphasis on community policing and having police officers get out of their patrol cars and be visible in the communities.

Shaw said his goal of being more visible in the community entered into his plans to dress differently from his predecessors as chief. “I plan to continue wearing the uniform, so that I am visible.”

Shaw was a popular choice among members the community, including former mayor Janie McKinney, who voiced her support for Shaw during last week’s Elizabethton City Council meeting. Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said “I am proud of Jason,” and expected the relationship between the two departments to continue to grow and improve.

City Manager Jerome Kitchens said he made his decision on Wednesday morning, after sleeping on it overnight: “I pretty much had the decision made on Tuesday, but I felt like I should sleep on it. I felt the same way in the morning,” Kitchens said.

The selection process began in October with 12 candidates. The field was narrowed to four, with Shaw the only candidate from within the department.

The other three were: Kenneth W. Davis, assistant director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency; Robert Daryl Fisher, director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training School, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College; and Chris Mathes, a public safety officer at East Tennessee State University and the former sheriff of Carter County.

The process included background checks, standardized psychological assessments and interviews with the city manager. The evaluation used by the assessment panel included management skills and principles; knowledge of current legal issues; analytical skills and knowledge of technology resources; interpersonal skills; and work habits and motivation.

Shaw is a 1994 graduate of Unaka High School, where he received an honors diploma. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1998, receiving a bachelor of science degree while majoring in criminal justice and criminology.

Shaw worked as a reserve deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department for about nine months before he was hired by the Elizabethton Police Department on Feb. 22, 1999. He worked his way up the ranks from patrolman to patrol sergeant in 2005 and to patrol captain in 2008. He has served as interim chief since Sept. 19, when former chief Greg Workman stepped down to become the chief of the purchasing department for the city.

Shaw has also been a leader in Carter County’s volunteer fire departments.

He has been a member of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years, rising to the rank of fire chief. He stepped down as fire chief when he accepted the position of interim police chief.

He has also served as president of the Carter County Fire Fighters Association for three years. Shaw said he plans to remain as a volunteer firefighter in a lesser role.

His experience with the fire department has given Shaw a strong understanding of the need for local emergency departments to be able to communicate quickly and easily. He said he will work to make sure the department can communicate with other agencies and departments in the city and county.

In addition to his selection to top leadership positions in the fire department and police department, Shaw has also received awards for his contributions, including being named a colonel and aide-de-camp of the governor’s staff in 1995 for his actions with the volunteer fire department on a rescue incident and the Elizabethton Life Saving Award in 2013 for his actions on a medical call while on duty.

Shaw said the upcoming months will be busy for him and the police department. “We have two vacancies of patrol officers we must fill,” Shaw said. Also, his selection as the new chief means there will be a new captain to be selected and a new sergeant to replace the officer who is promoted to captain.

There is also continuing planning on moving the police headquarters to a larger facility.