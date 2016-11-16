Johnson City police: 19-year-old threatened to 'blow up' grandmother's house with oxygen tank

According to court records, officers responded to a domestic dispute at 321 Hale Meade Drive around 7:32 p.m. on Nov. 4 and overheard a man yelling at a woman inside.

Police said Janice Tester met them at the front door and told officers that her grandson, Brandon Tester, was “going to burn the house down.”

Brandon Tester was allegedly threatening to ignite an oxygen tank with a cigarette lighter if police entered the home. Police attempted to get Janice Tester to exit the home, but she refused due to her bed-ridden mother still being inside.

Communicating to police through his grandmother, Brandon Tester reportedly told officers that he did not trust them and wanted to know how many were outside.

After he made repeated comments that he would “torch it” and “blow the house up,” police said they eventually convinced Brandon Tester to come outside.

Once he exited the house, 911 dispatchers contacted Janice Tester and told her to close the front door and lock it to prevent her grandson from re-entering the house.

Brandon Tester was taken to Franklin Woods Community Hospital where a mental health assessment was completed.

“At reporting time, Brandon (Tester) remained at Franklin Woods Hospital, due to mental health facilities refusing to house Brandon (Tester),” according to court records.

Police obtained a warrant charging Brandon Tester with two counts of domestic aggravated assault. He turned himself in Wednesday at the Johnson City Police Department headquarters. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Thursday morning.