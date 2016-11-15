Woman facing crack arrest ran from Johnson City police after traffic stop

Crystal M. Hester, 27, no address given, was charged with felony possession of crack cocaine for resale, resisting arrest and violation of the seatbelt law. Her arrest happened Monday after an officer saw her driving a vehicle without being belted.

Hester, who has a street name of CC, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, according to the report of the incident. While talking to the officer, Hester apparently leaned forward and the officer saw a baggie with a white rock substance he believed to be marijuana. At that point, he asked Hester to get out of the vehicle. As she was doing so, she kept reaching back into the car, ignoring the officers commands to stop.

The officer pulled Hester out of the car, then as he tried to handcuff her she tried to get away. The officer pulled Hester to the ground and ultimately put the handcuffs on her. A female officer searched Hester and found cash stuffed into Hester’s bra. Another officer found more money in Hester’s purse.

The rock substance, which weighed 7.8 grams, field tested positive for crack cocaine, according to the report.

Police also said two cell phones in Hester’s possession were placed into evidence. During Hester’s arrest, she allegedly tried to break one of the phones, but it was recovered, police said.

Hester was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on an $11,000 bond . Arraignment is set for today in Washington County General Sessions Court.