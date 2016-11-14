Man accused of assaulting brothers, corrections officer

Justin Lee McClemons, 27, 112 Hickory Hollow Road, was arrested on one charge of domestic aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. He is scheduled to answer the charges Dec. 12 in Sessions Court.

The incident began around 8 p.m. Thursday when deputies were dispatched to Big Springs Road on a domestic incident. The deputies spoke with two of McClemons’ brothers, who said he pulled a knife on them and said “come on” while pointing the knife at them.

Family members told the deputies that they had taken McClemons’ motorcycle keys because he was under the influence of intoxicants, and that made him “very agitated.”

McClemons was transported to the Carter County Jail without incident, but once there he became involved in an altercation.

Officer Eric Clifton said he overheard the altercation in the shower/change-out area. Clifton entered the cell and found three officers, Sgt. Brandon Stissel, Deputy Nathaniel Swymer and Deputy Justin Johnson, attempting to gain McClemons’ compliance.

Clifton came to the assistance of the other officers, he said, and during the altercation McClemons struck him in the right eye with his right elbow. He said the officers were then able to handcuff McClemons and place him in a secure cell.