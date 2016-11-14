Man accidentally stabbed himself

Corp. James Sexton of the Elizabethton Police Department said he went to the hospital to speak with victim Clay Hardin, who was being stabilized by the emergency room staff before transport to the Johnson City Medical Center for surgery.

Hardin spoke briefly with Sexton, telling him the accident happened at the McDonald’s restaurant at 215 Broad Street. Hardin said he was inside the restaurant and bent down to pick something up near the drink machine.

When he straightened up, he felt pain in his arm and saw blood running, Hardin said, and he then saw his knife had apparently opened inside his pants and penetrated his jeans, and the exposed blade cut him when he was getting back up.

Sexton said he saw a tear in Hardin’s jeans that fit the events Hardin had described. He said Hardin still had the knife in his possession, and it had blood on it.

Sexton also spoke with two of Hardin’s friends who drove him to the hospital. They told Sexton they were outside the restaurant when the accident happened. They said Hardin was bleeding heavily when he exited the building. The friends started trying to control the bleeding using improvised tourniquets made of clothing and belts. Sexton said the story told by the two friends matched the story Hardin had given.

Another officer went to the restaurant, where employees also told a story similar to the one Hardin had told. The employees said there had not been a disturbance or altercation. There was blood inside the restaurant and in the parking lot that was consistent with Hardin’s story.