Walmart shoplifter sped down wrong side of road trying to avoid arrest, Johnson City police say

About 5 p.m., police responded to call from the Walmart at 2915 W. Market St. about a shoplifting incident in progress. Police arrived to see Angie Carmack, 41, 125 W. Main St., driving away.

Police said they tried to stop her vehicle twice. She caused a minor traffic collision and tried to evade arrest by driving on the wrong side of the road and at high peed, “posing a threat to the safety of all motorists in the vicinity.” Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually stopped her vehicle.

Johnson City police charged Carmack with two counts of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, two counts of felony evading arrest, two counts of driving on a revoked license and shoplifting. She was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center $104,000 bond and arraigned Thursday in Sessions Court. The county also had charges pending against Carmack.