Retired Johnson City chief offered Jonesborough police chief job

Ron Street, who served with the Johnson City Police Department for 30 years, retiring as chief, then later as chief deputy under Carter County Sheriff Chris Mathes for eight years, has accepted a provisional job offer from the Town of Jonesborough, Operations Manager Craig Ford confirmed. The job offer is conditional until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve the new hire. The BMA meets Monday, and the personnel change is on the agenda, Ford said.

“Ron Street has been recommended for the police chief position in Jonesborough … he has accepted the offer,” Ford said. “I think we’re obviously excited … I think Ron Street brings instant credibility to any agency he’s involved in.”

Street’s interest in the job came up after the town advertised the position in early October, Ford said.

“It was probably mutual,” Ford said about the possibility of Street taking the job. “He had talked to me about the position when we advertised it. When we saw there was some interest, we sought (further talks),” he said.

Street, 67, a Jonesborough resident, retired from the JCPD in June 2003 as police chief. In 2006 he went to work as the chief deputy under Carter County Sheriff Chris Mathes, and left that position in late 2014. The combination gives Street 38 years in police work, much of which was in police management.

Ford said he’s already discussed improvement avenues for the department with Street.

“One of the things I have discussed at length with Ron is I would like to see our agency accredited through the state accreditation process,” Ford said. “I think that suits an agency our size better than CALEA.”

CALEA is the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, designed to improve public safety services to citizens by maintaining a certain level of standards and criteria. The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program also demands a high level of performance from agencies seeking its credentials.

Ford said he also talked to Street about development for young officers in the agency.

“I do think Ron Street is the epitome of a professional law enforcement administrator. I think he demands excellence from his staff, and I do as well,” Ford said.

Ford met with police department officers and employees to give them the news on Thursday, he said.

“Regardless of who the chief is we hire, I feel very strongly that should come from me,” and that employees shouldn’t learn of the hiring from other sources, Ford said.

Street beat out six other applicants for the job and offered a salary of $62,441, Ford said. Factors that played into the salary offering included the former chief’s pay and the fact that Jonesborough won’t have to pay into state retirement for Street.