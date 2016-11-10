Man kills suspected robber with gun he had in vehicle

Aiken County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a news release that a man was pumping gas about 6:20 a.m. Thursday when 39-year-old Steven Kilmek approached him, demanded money, and told him to get back in his vehicle.

Coroner Tim Carlton says the man gave Kilmek $15, but authorities say the two then started fighting. They say Kilmek fired his gun and missed before the man grabbed his own gun and shot Kilmek several times. Paramedics pronounced Kilmek dead at the scene.

The robbery victim’s name was not released. No charges have been filed.