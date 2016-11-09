Man arrested after rifle shot

Ronnie D. Christopher, 42, 199 Swimming Pool Road, was arrested by Deputy Michael Malone of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of aggravated assault.

Malone said he and other deputies were dispatched to Lot 18, 199 Swimming Pool Road, on a call about a man shooting into the air. Malone reported he met Christopher when he arrived. He said Christopher told him he got his rifle and fired into the air when another man threatened to hit his girlfriend.

Malone said the other man told him he was standing in the gravel driveway, talking to Christopher’s girlfriend, when Christopher approached him with the rifle and fired a shot in his direction. He told Malone he feared for his life.

Christopher was arraigned in Sessions Court on Wednesday. His bond was reduced from $5,000 to $2,500 and he was scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 15.