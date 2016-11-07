UPDATED: Young child found wandering, covered in excrement in Jonesborough; parents arrested

Joshua Huff, 26, and Jaclyn Grindstaff, 24, both of 135 Bayless Road, were arrested after a resident on Bayless Road had found the young child on her back porch. Sheriff Ed Graybeal said the resident took the child home but was unable to make contact with the parents.

According to court records, the child went inside the residence and closed the door on the neighbor.

The neighbor then called Sulphur Springs School to contact the School Resource Officer assigned there, as the child had been found wandering in the neighborhood behind the school.

The SRO responded immediately — about 8:30 a.m. — and found that the child had once again left the home without the parent’s knowledge because they were in bed asleep. in the court records, Deputy Debra Barkley reported that she found the door wide open. She knocked several times in an effort to get someone to the door, but no one came.

As Barkley returned to her cruiser, a small boy wearing no clothes came to the doorway and onto the porch. She returned to the porch and asked the naked child whether his parents were home. Another small child came to the door, and Barkley asked them to get a parent to the door.

Eventually, both Huff and Grindstaff came tho the door in a panic, telling Barkley that one child was missing.

Deputies made a brief search of the area and found the child with a homeowner in an adjacent neighborhood on Hillcrest Circle. The child was wearing only a T-shirt, was cold, and was covered in defecation, the sheriff said. Barkley reported that the outside temperature was roughly 40 degrees.

The deputy called in the Department of Children Services, and case workers responded immediately.

Both Huff and Grindstaff were charged with felony child neglect. They were held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond pending arraignment set for Wednesday in Sessions Court.