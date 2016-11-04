Police: Elizabethton man's meth break left toddler abandoned for hours at Kingsport gas station

The 23-month-old girl was found unharmed and asleep in the back of his unlocked car.

Christopher L. Brown, 31, 1803 Siam Road, Elizabethton, was arrested early Thursday morning at a convenience store on West Stone Drive. According to information obtained by Kingsport police, the child's mother had allowed Brown to take the child, whom he is not related to, more than three hours earlier. He was supposedly going to a store to get dinner.

An affidavit in Kingsport General Sessions Court states that after approximately 30 minutes passed and Brown had yet to return with the child, the Kingsport mother sent a text to ask where he was. When she received no reply, she contacted the Kingsport Police Department and provided a description of Brown's vehicle.

