Cat burglar nabs pet scales from Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

Susan Robinson, interim director of the shelter, told Deputy Roger Brown of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department that a Tanita Corporation digital feline scale has been missing since the day it was delivered. Robinson said she ordered the scale on Oct. 5, it was delivered, and then went missing Oct. 7. The scale is valued at $301.67.

Robinson said a clipboard with accounting information, medical documentation and other paperwork was also missing.

The shelter is jointly operated by the city of Elizabethton and Carter County governments.