Georgia police officers visit Johnson City to learn about crime prevention efforts

So when Chief Douglas Meadows learned about Johnson City’s Targeted Community Crime Prevention program, he thought it might be a good thing to implement in Newnan, a town of approximately 41,000 people located about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

On Thursday, Meadows and nearly a dozen of his command staff and line officers visited the Johnson City Police Department to find out more about the TCCRP.

“What I like about this is having the community involved and for people realizing it’s not just a law-enforcement thing. It’s a community thing,” Meadows said after the presentation by Becky Haas, JCPD’s community crime reduction programs director. “It’s each person’s responsibility to help these programs go forward.”

JCPD implemented the TCCRP through a Department of Justice grant for crime reduction three years ago. It brought agencies and organizations from all over the area together to put in place programs for early intervention for kids, community revitalization and inmate re-entry after their release from jail.

Meadows said the murders in his community two years ago still didn’t qualify Newnan for the federal grant, but he started working toward community involvement to reduce crime.

“The neighbors were wanting their neighborhood back,” he said. The town hired a criminal justice consultant who was familiar with the TCCRP and its implementation in Johnson City. He spoke with JCPD Chief Mark Sirois and Lt. Scotty Carrier, who heads the community policing unit, to find out more.

The presentation “helps us tremendously, and I hope to take it back to Newnan,” the Georgia chief said.

Haas led the JCPD through the three-year TCCRP grant, which ended earlier this year. Her work was so well received that Sirois kept her on full time to continue implementing community crime reduction programs.

“We basically went through what the TCCRP was, the kind of data that we used — crime data and surveys from residents and merchants — that helped us to decide what were the problems. And then we talked to them about the partners we brought to the table and what could be some possible solutions.”

Newnan isn’t the first department to take note of what JCPD accomplished with the TCCRP. Members of the Knoxville Police Department visited Johnson City last year to look at the program, and has since implemented crime-reduction programs in their jurisdiction.

One part of the TCCRP — the Day Reporting Center, a last-ditch probation program before someone convicted of a crime serves their jail sentence — worked so well that it has been adopted and fully funded by the Tennessee Department of Corrections.