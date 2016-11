Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson City police were called to Johnson City Medical Center, where they met with a woman who reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her at the Quality Inn, 1900 S. Roan St., police said.

Barry Fortner was arrested later when he returned to the Quality Inn early Thursday morning. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. No court date was listed.