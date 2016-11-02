Johnson City teen accused of clubbing dad with baseball bat amid spat over marijuana

Claude Alan Hardin Jr., 19, 1202 Plantation Drive, was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence call about 2:30 p.m.

Police said they found both father and son in the front yard. The father told police they got into an argument over his son smoking marijuana in his room. The man said his son grabbed the baseball bat and struck him on the leg.

The son was charged with aggravated assault domestic. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.