Johnson City police still investigating Science Hill High School vandalism

JCPD Lt. Kevin Peters said Wednesday investigators were following leads and continuing to review video surveillance to identify the person responsible for graffiti spray painted on several buildings. The damage came the morning prior to the long-time rivalry football game between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennet, but school administrators said they had no reason to believe it was related. There was at least one phrase spray painted — “Go DB” — that appeared to reference the game.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166.