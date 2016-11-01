Man accused of stealing purse from vehicle outside Washington County school

Robert L. Rose Jr., 26, 1170 Gray Station-Sulphur Springs Road, was arrested after the incident at Sulphur Springs Elementary School.

The sheriff said deputies found Rose moments after a witness saw him enter an unlocked vehicle and steal the purse. Rose confessed and told deputies where he had hidden the purse and its contents. Deputies found the stolen items and returned them to the owner.

Rose was charged with one count of burglary to a motor vehicle. He was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond and arraigned Tuesday in Sessions Court.