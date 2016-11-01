Johnson City police treating man's death as homicide, seek help in investigation

On Monday, police found the body of Otis C. Church, 72, at his residence at 1305 St. Louis St.

Police said investigators were treating the death as a homicide due to the manner of death, but would not release details. They intended to await results from the autopsy and evidence being submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Lab for processing.

Investigators asked anyone having any information concerning this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by call Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411) or to submit via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.