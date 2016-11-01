logo
Drug arrest

Bond set at $100,000 for Georgia man

John Thompson • Today at 8:36 PM
ELIZABETHTON — The bond for a Georgia man was set at $100,000 following an arraignment in Sessions Court on Tuesday on weapons and drug charges.

Antonio Burnett Lewis, 32, Decatur, Ga., was arrested Sunday morning by the Elizabethton Police Department after officers were dispatched to 378 Pine Hill Road on a call about an aggravated domestic violence assault involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the officers detained Lewis. 

Because a weapon was reported to be involved, the officers obtained consent from Lewis to search his vehicle. No weapon was found in the vehicle, but the officers opened a garbage can in the area and reported finding a bag lying on top of the garbage. The reported that inside the bag was an SCCY 9 mm. pistol. The weapon was reported to be loaded. Another weapon in the bag, a Ruger LCR. Officers said “a large quantity of drugs” were also found.

The drugs were tentatively identified as including cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, Ecstasy and methamphetamine.

Officers said a records check indicated the Ruger had been reported stolen in Johnson City. Lewis was also found to have previous felony convictions.

Lewis was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, aggravated domestic assault, three counts of possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of a schedule I drug, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis was scheduled to make his next appearance in Sessions Court on Nov. 7.

