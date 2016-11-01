Bond set at $100,000 for Georgia man

Antonio Burnett Lewis, 32, Decatur, Ga., was arrested Sunday morning by the Elizabethton Police Department after officers were dispatched to 378 Pine Hill Road on a call about an aggravated domestic violence assault involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the officers detained Lewis.

Because a weapon was reported to be involved, the officers obtained consent from Lewis to search his vehicle. No weapon was found in the vehicle, but the officers opened a garbage can in the area and reported finding a bag lying on top of the garbage. The reported that inside the bag was an SCCY 9 mm. pistol. The weapon was reported to be loaded. Another weapon in the bag, a Ruger LCR. Officers said “a large quantity of drugs” were also found.

The drugs were tentatively identified as including cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, Ecstasy and methamphetamine.

Officers said a records check indicated the Ruger had been reported stolen in Johnson City. Lewis was also found to have previous felony convictions.

Lewis was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, aggravated domestic assault, three counts of possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of a schedule I drug, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis was scheduled to make his next appearance in Sessions Court on Nov. 7.