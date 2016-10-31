Two arrested after high-speed chase in Sullivan County

At 9:21 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Kingsport Police Department were pursuing a stolen Dodge truck in the Rock Springs area of Kingsport. KPD had to call off the chase as the truck headed outside the city limits.

A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The deputy chased the truck for 9 miles before the driver, later identified as Ronnie Horton, 27, crashed into a two-car garage on Sullivan Gardens Drive. The crash caused damage to both of the closed doors as well as the building, the release stated.

Horton allegedly jumped out of the truck and ran into the backyard where he was caught and subsequently arrested. The passenger, identified as Jared Winston, 21, was also arrested.

