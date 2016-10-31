Johnson City woman charged with forgery, identity theft

Police said Harley Lynn Nickles, 20, after a bank contacted the victim about a suspicious check. The victim told his bank his checks were missing from his residence, which was undergoing remodeling.

The investigation revealed that Nickles was the person attempting to cash the check.

Nickles was charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of theft under $500 and identity theft. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $14,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court hearing set for Monday.