Deputy uses Taser to subdue high school boy after assault

Sgt. Mark Landahl of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that several deputies were already at Frederick High School responding to a number of fights when the confrontation occurred after school Friday afternoon.

Landahl says the boy punched the girl in the head, knocking her out.

He says the boy resisted arrest, assaulted a deputy and tried to run. He says a deputy then subdued the boy with a Taser.

Landahl says the girl was taken to a hospital in Hagerstown, about 25 miles away. Landahl didn’t immediately respond Monday to phone calls and emails regarding her condition.