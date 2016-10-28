Woman forged family members name on citation, Johnson City police say

On Oct. 17, Solita Davis, 27, no address available, was a passenger in a vehicle police stopped for a traffic infraction. Davis had drug paraphernalia at the time, police said, and police issued a misdemeanor citation.

Police said Davis had identified herself as a family member and signed the citation using that family member’s name, resulting identity theft and forgery charges after police discovered her true identity.

After obtaining warrants for her arrest, police took her into custody Friday. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond pending a Sessions Court appearance set for later Friday.