The week in crime

Update: Science Hill vandalized with indecent graffiti ahead of D-B football game

Police and school officials are reviewing surveillance video from the courtyard area at Science Hill High School to determine who spray painted graffiti with vulgar language and images on windows and several outer brick walls.

Woman forged family members name on citation, Johnson City police say

A woman used and signed a family member’s name when Johnson City police stopped a vehicle earlier this month, police said, resulting in her arrest Friday.

Police: Wanted felon had handgun in Johnson City apartment

A Hawkins County man was arrested Thursday in Johnson City on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Johnson City man knocked girlfriend's tooth out during money dispute, police say

A Buffalo Street man knocked his girlfriend’s tooth out Thursday during an argument over money, Johnson City police said.

Police: Johnson City man rammed outbuilding, assaulted officers

A Johnson City man assaulted police after ramming an outbuilding with his vehicle at an Indian Ridge Road residence early Friday morning, police said.

Drug complaint leads to meth, gun-related charges

A complaint of drug activity at a Pardee Street residence led Johnson City police to arrest a local man and woman on separate charges.

Embattled Kingsport pastor's wife charged with $10K theft from youth group

KINGSPORT — As a Kingsport pastor awaits trial for allegedly siphoning more than $60,000 from his congregation’s coffers, his wife is now charged with stealing money from the church’s youth group.

Roan Mountain firefighter charged with arson

ROAN MOUNTAIN — A member of the Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department was arrested Wednesday on suspicion he was responsible for starting a brush fire at 7702 U.S. Highway 19E.

Greeneville man reportedly tries to pay for appointment with altered money

A Greeneville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after reportedly trying to pass altered money at a Johnson City business.

McDonald's drive-thru argument leads to two arrests

HAMPTON — An argument in the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s Restaurant led to the arrest of two men on Tuesday.

Man wanted in three counties attacks Marines, police say

ELIZABETHTON — Two Marines at home for the weekend from Camp LeJeune, N.C., interrupted a man who was wanted in three counties on auto burglary and other charges, police said.

Johnson City police: Kingsport man climbed into patrol car, assaulted officer

While investigating a person harassing a convenience store clerk early Monday morning, Johnson City police said a Kingsport man climbed into a patrol car and assaulted a police officer.