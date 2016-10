David A. Salyer, 30, 626 Dover St., Mount Carmel, was arrested about 8:30 p.m. as Johnson City police served a warrant for his arrest at 1201 Division St., Apt. 3. Police said he was wanted in Georgia.

Police said they found Salyer asleep in a back bedroom of the apartment. Once they took Salyer into custody, they found a loaded 9mm pistol under his pillow.

Salyer was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Friday.