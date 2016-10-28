Police: Johnson City man rammed outbuilding, assaulted officers

Alan C. Lane, 506 Orchard Drive, was arrested on numerous charges about 1:15 a.m.

Police said Lane was asked several times to leave a residence on Indian Ridge Road, but he retaliated instead by ramming his vehicle into an out building at the residence and destroying it. Poluce found him locked in a bedroom at the residence while refusing to come out. As they attempted to take Lane into custody, he assaulted the officers.

After police brought Lane under control, they found methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Lane was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, felony vandalism, three counts of simple assault on officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $21,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Friday.