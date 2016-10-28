Johnson City man knocked girlfriend's tooth out during money dispute, police say

Robert Fulwiler, 35, 1206 Buffalo St., Apt 8, was arrested about 11 p.m. after police investigated a domestic violence call at his apartment.

Police said the victim reported that she and her boyfriend, Fulwiler, were involved in an argument over money. She told police he threw her on the floor and punched her in the face multiple times. The victim’s injuries included one tooth knocked out and three more teeth loosened. She had multiple other facial injuries.

Fulwiler was charged with aggravated assault and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. A hearing was set for Friday in Sessions Court.

In September 2013, Fulwiler and a woman were charged with aggravated robbery after a holdup at the Scotchman on Broadway Street. Police said at the time Fulwiler went into the market, approached an employee from behind and stuck an object in the employee’s back. The employee believed the object was a handgun. Fulwiler demanded money from the employee before running out of the store. The employee gave police a description of the getaway vehicle, and it was found a short time later at East Unaka Avenue and Eddie Williams Road being driven by Morgan Scheidt with Fulwiler as the passenger, police said.