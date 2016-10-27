Embattled Kingsport pastor's wife charged with $10K theft from youth group

Sharon Holder, 44, turned herself in at the Kingsport Police Department on Wednesday. A Sullivan County grand jury indicted her on Sept. 27 on a single count of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,00, a Class C felony.

According to court records, Holder obtained the money between July of 2011 and January of 2014, while she was in control of funds intended for the youth group at Victory Apostolic Church. Sullivan County jail records list a parsonage at the facility, located on Kite Street in Kingsport, as being Holder’s home address.

The grand jury presentment contends that Sharon Holder carried out the crime in collaboration with her husband, Boyd W. Holder, pastor of the church. In May of 2015, the grand jury returned true bills against Boyd Holder, charging him with theft of more than $60,000 and money laundering.

