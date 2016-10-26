Roan Mountain firefighter charged with arson

Christopher Dayton Hughes, 27, 150 Chase Drive, was charged with one count of arson.



Deputy Christian Carrier of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said he was dispatched to the Roan Mountain address Monday on a report of a brush fire. When he arrived, Carrier said he was met by three witnesses who told him they had seen a Chevrolet S-10 being driven on their property. They said the driver was Hughes.

They said they saw him driving away just a few minutes before they spotted a brush fire in the area where Hughes had been.

The three said that a short time later Hughes returned to the property driving a fire truck. The property owners said they did not permit Hughes on the and and extinguished the fire themselves. They said Hughes begged them not to “start trouble” or call the sheriff’s department over the incident.

Carrier said he found Hughes at the Roan Mountain Fire Station. The deputy said Hughes appeared upset at his arrival and could not make a complete statement about the incident. A search of Hughes’ pickup truck revealed two gas cans in the truck bed, Carrier said.

Hughes was arrested and transported to the Carter County Jail, where he is being held on $15,000 bond. His court date has been set for Dec. 13 in Carter County General Sessions Court.

Capt. Greg Whitehead of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is assisting in an ongoing arson investigation.