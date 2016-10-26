Justice Department to conduct review of Memphis police

The review comes in the wake of an announcement last month that federal officials found insufficient evidence to file civil rights charges in the July 2015 shooting of a black man by a white police officer following a traffic stop that escalated.

The Justice Department announced the details Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Director Michael Rallings said the city invited federal authorities to review the department’s policies involving community-oriented policing and the use of deadly force.

Similar assessments have been conducted at several other police departments.