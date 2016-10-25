K-9 Zeke joins the Carter County Sheriff's Department

The new dog, Zeke, is a German shepherd. Zeke and his officer partner, Robert Hughes, graduated from the K-9 Certification School in Ohio on Sept. 23.

A press release from the sheriff’s department said the LaPorte and Norris law firm paid the purchase price for the dog.

“We like to help the sheriff’s office,” said partner Sam LaPorte. “We heard that they didn’t have a dog since their last one retired. We were privileged and honored to help the department get Zeke.”

The sheriff’s department said it is in the process of obtaining a second police dog for its operations.