SW Virginia man charged in Monday stabbing

On Tuesday the Wise County Sheriff's Office received a call of a stabbing that occurred during an attempted breaking and entering on Fincastle. The victim was home when he heard someone attempting to gain entry, the WCSO said, and when the homeowner confronted the suspect, the homeowner was attacked by an unidentified black male.

The WCSO said the victim suffered several stab wounds to his face and upper body. The assailant fled on foot when another person saw the incident and came to the assistance of the victim. The WSCO said the victim was able to give a clothing description, but had no other knowledge of his attacker.

A search of the area was conducted by deputies, and a man was found hiding behind a trailer located at the end of Fincastle Road, the WCSO said. Jermaine Christopher Johnson, 31, 408 Mason Ave., Wise, was taken into custody without incident.

